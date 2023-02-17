L.A. Clippers 116, Phoenix 107

Leonard 5-18 6-6 16, Morris Sr. 2-6 0-0 4, Zubac 6-9 1-2 13, George 9-19 4-4 26, Mann 10-12 3-4 26, Plumlee 2-2 2-2 6, Batum 1-4 0-0 3, Gordon 3-8 5-5 13, Hyland 2-4 4-4 9. Totals 40-82 25-27 116.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling