L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 102

Leonard 10-20 2-2 24, Morris Sr. 3-8 0-0 7, Zubac 7-11 0-2 14, George 8-22 10-12 29, Westbrook 3-12 2-2 9, Plumlee 3-6 1-1 7, Batum 1-3 0-0 3, Mann 1-3 2-2 4, Gordon 7-9 2-2 20. Totals 43-94 19-23 117.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling