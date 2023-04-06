L.A. Clippers 125, L.A. Lakers 118

James 13-20 3-5 33, Vanderbilt 3-5 2-4 8, Davis 7-14 3-4 17, Reaves 6-11 5-5 20, Russell 6-13 1-2 15, Gabriel 3-6 0-0 6, Hachimura 1-5 2-2 4, Brown Jr. 2-5 0-0 6, Beasley 3-4 0-0 7, Schroder 1-6 0-2 2. Totals 45-89 16-24 118.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling