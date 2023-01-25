L.A. Clippers 133, L.A. Lakers 115

Leonard 11-16 3-4 25, Morris Sr. 2-4 0-0 5, Zubac 3-4 0-0 6, George 11-20 2-2 27, Mann 5-10 3-4 17, Covington 3-3 0-0 8, Diabate 0-0 0-0 0, Batum 1-2 1-2 4, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 7-13 1-1 19, Powell 8-12 2-2 22. Totals 51-84 12-15 133.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling