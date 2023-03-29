L.A. Clippers 141, Memphis 132

Batum 1-5 1-1 4, Mann 3-6 4-4 11, Zubac 4-7 2-5 10, Gordon 3-6 6-6 14, Westbrook 13-18 5-9 36, Covington 9-10 2-2 27, Plumlee 3-3 0-0 6, Hyland 8-14 0-0 20, Powell 4-9 3-4 13. Totals 48-78 23-31 141.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling