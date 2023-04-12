L.A. Lakers 108, Minnesota 102

Anderson 5-14 0-0 12, Prince 5-11 0-0 14, Towns 8-12 6-6 24, Conley 7-11 3-3 23, Edwards 3-17 3-4 9, Knight 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 4-5 2-2 11, McLaughlin 0-5 0-0 0, Nowell 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 36-83 14-15 102.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling