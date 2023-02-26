L.A. Lakers 111, Dallas 108

James 10-23 5-7 26, Vanderbilt 6-8 2-2 15, Davis 12-20 6-9 30, Beasley 3-14 0-1 8, Schroder 5-12 6-6 16, Hachimura 1-5 0-0 2, Brown Jr. 2-6 0-0 5, Walker IV 0-2 0-0 0, Bamba 0-1 0-0 0, Reaves 3-6 2-3 9. Totals 42-97 21-28 111.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling