L.A. Lakers 117, Memphis 111

Brooks 4-11 2-2 11, Jackson Jr. 5-15 4-5 14, Tillman 5-9 2-2 12, Bane 13-29 7-7 36, Morant 8-24 2-4 19, Roddy 3-10 1-1 9, Aldama 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Kennard 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 42-106 18-21 111.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling