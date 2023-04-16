L.A. Lakers 128, Memphis 112

James 8-16 2-4 21, Vanderbilt 2-4 0-0 4, Davis 10-17 2-2 22, Reaves 8-13 4-4 23, Russell 7-17 2-2 19, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, Hachimura 11-14 2-2 29, Brown Jr. 1-4 0-0 3, Walker IV 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 0-0 0-0 0, Beasley 0-2 0-0 0, Christie 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Schroder 2-5 2-2 7. Totals 49-92 14-16 128.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling