L.A. Lakers 135, Utah 133

James 14-27 6-6 37, Vanderbilt 2-4 0-0 6, Davis 7-16 7-12 21, Reaves 8-13 8-8 28, Schroder 7-18 3-4 18, Gabriel 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 7-11 2-3 17, Brown Jr. 1-4 0-0 3, Beasley 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 48-97 27-35 135.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling