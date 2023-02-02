Lamar 70, McNeese St. 63

Anderson 2-5 0-0 5, Yamanouchi-Williams 3-10 2-2 8, Calmese 8-16 0-0 20, Pryor 2-5 4-4 9, Buckley 1-2 6-6 8, Gordon 0-3 2-2 2, Thirdkill 4-7 4-4 13, Pennebaker 1-5 3-4 5. Totals 21-53 21-22 70.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling