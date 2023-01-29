Lehigh 66, Boston U. 55

Chimezie 2-2 1-3 5, Brittain-Watts 0-0 0-0 0, Harper 3-6 1-2 7, Tynen 3-8 7-7 15, Whyte 5-12 6-9 17, Brewster 0-4 1-2 1, Morales 0-3 4-6 4, Roy 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Zink 0-0 2-2 2, Landrum 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-44 22-31 55.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling