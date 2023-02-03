Long Beach St. 70, Cal St.-Fullerton 67

George 2-7 3-3 7, L.Traore 5-12 0-1 10, Hunter 3-11 0-2 8, A.Traore 2-3 1-3 5, Tsohonis 8-24 2-4 21, J.Jones 1-6 0-0 3, Rotegaard 3-5 0-0 8, Stroud 4-4 0-0 8. Totals 28-72 6-13 70.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling