Long Beach St. 71, CS Northridge 64

Okereke 3-5 0-0 6, Tucker 1-2 0-2 2, Allen-Eikens 8-12 3-5 21, Igbanugo 7-13 0-0 19, Stevens 4-14 0-0 11, Slaymaker 1-6 0-0 3, Pezeshkian 0-3 2-2 2, Eyisi 0-0 0-0 0, Walter 0-2 0-0 0, Niang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 5-9 64.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling