Long Beach St. 77, CS Bakersfield 61

Collum 5-14 0-2 10, Henson 5-7 3-4 14, Smith 4-6 1-2 9, McGhee 3-11 1-2 9, Reynolds 1-4 0-0 2, Panopio 0-7 0-0 0, C.Hunter 6-9 0-0 17, Gaskin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 5-10 61.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling