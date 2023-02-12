Long Beach St. 79, CS Bakersfield 69

George 3-7 2-2 8, L.Traore 3-4 3-6 9, Jones 4-8 8-8 18, A.Traore 2-4 4-4 8, Tsohonis 4-14 2-2 12, T.Hunter 2-3 6-7 10, Stroud 6-9 0-2 12, Rotegaard 1-1 0-0 2, Polynice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 25-31 79.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling