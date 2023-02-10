Loyola Marymount 78, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 74, OT

Bowen 1-5 0-0 3, Saxen 3-6 0-0 6, Johnson 12-20 5-7 31, Mahaney 8-21 5-6 24, Ducas 3-10 3-4 10, Marciulionis 0-2 0-0 0, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Wessels 0-0 0-0 0, Barrett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 13-17 74.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling