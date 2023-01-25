Maine 75, Mass.-Lowell 70

Al.Blunt 2-8 4-5 10, Brooks 2-6 0-0 4, Coulibaly 7-14 2-3 16, Hammond 4-9 4-5 14, Hikim 1-6 2-2 5, Watkins 1-2 0-0 2, Withers 3-4 0-1 6, O'Connor 2-4 4-5 9, Morris 2-4 0-0 4, Covington 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 16-21 70.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling