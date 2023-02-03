Manhattan 71, Siena 66, OT

Baer 2-7 0-0 5, Stormo 5-12 4-4 14, Billups 3-7 7-10 15, Platek 8-19 1-1 20, Tekin 2-4 3-3 7, Johnson 1-5 1-2 3, McCollum 0-3 0-0 0, Lane 1-1 0-0 2, Gribben 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 16-20 66.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling