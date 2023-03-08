Marist 61, Manhattan 50

Cooley 1-4 2-2 4, Ingo 2-3 2-2 6, Gardner 8-22 3-6 22, Harris 3-6 0-0 9, Brickner 1-2 4-6 6, Farris 2-9 0-0 6, Daughtry 2-7 0-1 4, Saint-Furcy 0-1 0-0 0, Salton 1-1 0-0 2, Belton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-56 11-17 61.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling