Marist 75, Quinnipiac 59

Cooley 2-7 3-4 8, Ingo 0-2 0-0 0, Gardner 9-16 2-2 22, Harris 3-8 0-0 7, Brickner 6-7 4-4 21, Saint-Furcy 3-4 4-5 10, Farris 0-2 0-0 0, Salton 2-4 0-0 5, Daughtry 1-4 0-0 2, Belton 0-0 0-0 0, Botticelli 0-0 0-0 0, Wall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 13-15 75.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling