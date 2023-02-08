Marquette 59, No. 4 UConn 52

Edwards 3-6 2-4 8, Juhasz 7-15 0-0 15, Griffin 4-7 3-4 12, Lopez-Senechal 5-15 2-4 12, Muhl 2-9 0-0 5, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Bettencourt 0-0 0-0 0, DeBerry 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-52 7-12 52
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling