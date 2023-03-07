Mass.-Lowell 75, New Hampshire 64

Daniels 4-9 2-5 12, Tutic 4-5 0-0 8, Brown 5-13 2-2 15, Herasme 1-7 1-2 3, Johnson 8-17 4-8 21, Baker 1-2 2-3 5, Woodyard 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 11-20 64.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling