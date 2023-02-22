Mass.-Lowell 75, UMBC 70

Al.Blunt 3-8 4-4 11, Brooks 5-7 3-6 13, Coulibaly 4-7 0-0 8, Hammond 6-11 2-2 19, Hikim 2-9 2-4 6, O'Connor 2-2 1-3 6, Morris 2-5 6-7 10, Covington 1-4 0-0 2, Mincey 0-0 0-0 0, Withers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 18-26 75.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling