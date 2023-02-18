Mass.-Lowell 84, Binghamton 70

Akuwovo 5-6 0-0 10, Falko 6-14 1-1 13, Harried 4-4 5-5 14, Petcash 7-13 3-3 21, Gibson 1-9 0-0 2, Hinckson 1-3 1-2 4, White 1-1 4-4 6, Balogun 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 14-15 70.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling