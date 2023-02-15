Mass.-Lowell 85, Bryant 71

Al.Blunt 2-7 6-6 10, Brooks 3-3 2-2 8, Coulibaly 2-10 2-4 6, Hammond 9-17 4-5 25, Hikim 5-12 10-12 21, Morris 2-4 1-4 5, O'Connor 0-1 2-2 2, Watkins 0-0 0-0 0, Covington 3-6 0-1 8, Withers 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 27-36 85.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling