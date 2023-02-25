Mass.-Lowell 92, New Hampshire 55

Daniels 3-7 6-7 12, Tutic 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 3-7 0-1 7, Herasme 3-9 0-0 6, Johnson 5-10 1-3 12, Woodyard 1-2 0-0 2, Moore 2-9 3-4 8, Derry 2-4 0-0 5, Baker 0-1 0-0 0, Sunderland 1-1 0-0 3, Willeman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 10-15 55.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling