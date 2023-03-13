Memphis 104, Dallas 88

Brooks 7-19 1-1 19, Jackson Jr. 2-8 2-2 7, Tillman 3-4 2-3 8, Bane 7-13 6-7 23, Jones 6-12 0-0 13, Lofton Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Roddy 8-11 0-0 19, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Aldama 3-5 4-4 10, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 1-5 0-0 2, Konchar 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 38-83 16-19 104.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling