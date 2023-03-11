Memphis 112, Dallas 108

Bullock 3-9 0-0 7, Hardaway Jr. 8-15 3-5 23, Powell 1-2 2-4 4, Green 9-16 0-0 21, Hardy 9-21 1-4 22, Bertans 2-5 0-0 6, Kleber 1-3 1-2 4, Wood 4-8 6-6 14, Holiday 1-4 0-0 3, Wright IV 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 39-85 15-23 108.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling