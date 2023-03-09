Memphis 131, Golden State 110

DiVincenzo 1-5 0-0 2, Thompson 6-14 0-0 14, D.Green 5-9 6-6 16, Curry 10-19 5-6 29, Poole 5-10 10-10 22, Baldwin Jr. 2-8 0-0 5, Looney 1-2 0-0 2, J.Green 3-8 0-0 9, Iguodala 0-3 0-0 0, Jerome 3-4 2-2 11. Totals 36-82 23-24 110.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling