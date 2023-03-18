Memphis 133, Golden State 119

D.Green 5-9 1-2 11, DiVincenzo 1-3 0-0 3, Looney 3-7 4-4 10, Curry 5-15 3-4 16, Thompson 6-17 0-0 14, Baldwin Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Kuminga 8-16 4-6 24, Lamb 1-5 7-8 9, J.Green 1-2 0-0 2, Moody 4-4 0-1 9, Poole 5-12 9-9 21. Totals 39-91 28-34 119.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling