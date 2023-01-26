Merrimack 64, CCSU 61

Minor 5-13 2-2 12, Bennett 5-11 0-0 12, Derkack 4-7 6-8 14, Savage 6-9 0-1 17, Reid 1-9 0-0 2, McKoy 0-1 0-0 0, Stinson 3-3 0-0 7, Filchner 0-1 0-0 0, Etumnu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 8-11 64.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling