Merrimack 67, Sacred Heart 55

Minor 6-16 3-7 15, Bennett 3-12 2-3 9, Derkack 1-5 1-2 4, Savage 7-9 0-0 21, Reid 6-11 2-2 15, McKoy 0-1 0-0 0, Stinson 0-2 0-0 0, Filchner 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-57 8-14 67.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling