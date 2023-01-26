Miami 86, Boston College 65

Gakdeng 5-7 4-4 14, Daley 2-11 1-2 6, Lacey 6-9 0-2 16, Mair 4-8 2-2 11, Todd 3-9 3-3 10, VanTimmeren 3-6 2-2 8, Carman 0-0 0-0 0, Lezama 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 23-52 12-15 65
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling