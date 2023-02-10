Miami 97, Houston 95

Martin Jr. 6-9 4-5 17, Smith Jr. 8-16 3-3 22, Sengun 3-9 6-6 12, J.Green 5-19 1-1 11, Tate 2-7 1-3 5, Eason 3-5 1-3 8, Garuba 1-2 0-0 2, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 3-7 0-0 7, Nix 2-3 0-0 5, Washington Jr. 2-7 2-3 6. Totals 35-84 18-24 95.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling