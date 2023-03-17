Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Michigan St. 72, Southern Cal 62

Morgan 7-9 0-0 14, Ellis 3-12 0-0 6, Johnson 5-12 0-0 13, Peterson 4-10 2-2 11, White 0-3 4-4 4, Dixon-Waters 4-11 0-0 10, Wright 0-0 1-2 1, Hornery 1-1 0-0 3, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 7-8 62.

MICHIGAN ST. (20-12)

Hauser 4-9 5-6 17, Sissoko 2-4 0-1 4, Akins 5-12 1-3 12, Hoggard 4-9 3-6 11, Walker 5-9 2-3 12, Hall 2-7 2-2 6, Cooper 2-2 2-4 6, Kohler 1-1 0-0 2, Holloman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-54 15-25 72.

Halftime_34-34. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 7-20 (Johnson 3-7, Dixon-Waters 2-4, Hornery 1-1, Peterson 1-4, White 0-1, Ellis 0-3), Michigan St. 5-14 (Hauser 4-6, Akins 1-5, Hall 0-1, Walker 0-2). Fouled Out_Ellis. Rebounds_Southern Cal 35 (Johnson 9), Michigan St. 34 (Hauser 8). Assists_Southern Cal 15 (Ellis 5), Michigan St. 11 (Hoggard 5). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 18, Michigan St. 10.

