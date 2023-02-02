Middle Tennessee 84, UTEP 72

Frazier 1-4 0-0 2, Onyema 3-6 0-0 6, Solomon 6-9 1-3 13, Givance 2-5 5-6 9, Hardy 8-15 5-6 21, McKinney 2-7 3-5 7, Dos Anjos 2-5 2-2 7, Kalu 1-2 1-1 3, Lemus 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 2-3 0-0 4, Sibley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 17-23 72.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling