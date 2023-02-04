Middle Tennessee 84, UTSA 60

Diouf 1-3 0-0 2, Addo-Ankrah 2-5 2-2 7, Medor 2-9 4-6 8, Richards 2-8 2-2 6, Tucker 1-3 0-0 2, Buggs 2-5 1-2 7, Farmer 2-3 0-0 4, Germany 3-9 1-2 7, Czumbel 1-1 0-1 2, Bofinger 2-2 0-0 4, Sabally 3-5 2-2 8, Aleu 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 0-1 3. Totals 22-55 12-18 60.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling