Minnesota 108, L.A. Clippers 101

Anderson 6-12 0-0 12, McDaniels 8-12 2-2 20, Gobert 7-11 2-6 16, Conley 2-8 0-0 6, Edwards 6-18 4-5 18, Prince 4-11 1-2 10, Reid 4-6 4-7 12, Alexander-Walker 2-5 0-0 5, McLaughlin 4-6 0-0 9, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-90 13-22 108.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling