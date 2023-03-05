Minnesota 138, Sacramento 134

Anderson 7-8 1-3 18, McDaniels 8-11 0-0 19, Gobert 5-9 3-4 13, A.Edwards 10-20 5-8 27, Conley 7-12 6-6 24, Prince 2-3 3-3 8, Reid 4-5 0-2 10, Alexander-Walker 4-9 4-5 16, McLaughlin 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 48-80 22-31 138.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling