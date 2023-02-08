Monmouth (NJ) 61, Stony Brook 54

Foster 7-9 1-1 15, Vuga 2-3 2-6 6, Allen 9-18 4-5 22, Collins 3-8 0-1 6, Spence 1-5 2-3 4, Ruth 2-4 4-5 8, Holmstrom 0-1 0-0 0, Vaughan 0-3 0-0 0, Ball 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 13-21 61.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling