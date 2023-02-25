Montana 74, Sacramento St. 72

Choi Deng 0-0 0-0 0, McRae 4-7 5-6 13, Chappell 7-12 5-6 22, Hunt 4-7 0-1 11, Patterson 1-6 0-0 3, Mawein 6-6 3-4 15, Wilbon 1-4 0-0 3, Adams 1-1 0-0 2, Marks 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-45 13-17 72.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling