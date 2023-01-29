Skip to main content
Montana St. 72, Sacramento St. 65

Belo 2-4 2-2 6, Battle 9-18 12-12 32, Brown 2-8 2-2 6, Fuller 1-2 0-0 2, T.Patterson 1-2 0-0 2, Osobor 5-10 3-4 13, R.Ford 1-2 0-0 3, Gazelas 1-2 1-2 4, Lecholat 0-1 4-6 4. Totals 22-49 24-28 72.

SACRAMENTO ST. (12-10)

Marks 0-1 0-0 0, McRae 6-12 3-4 15, Chappell 5-9 6-8 19, Hunt 2-5 2-2 6, A.Patterson 2-8 0-0 5, Wilbon 5-8 0-0 10, Adams 3-3 0-0 6, Mawein 0-2 2-2 2, Choi Deng 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-49 13-16 65.

Halftime_Montana St. 37-27. 3-Point Goals_Montana St. 4-8 (Battle 2-3, R.Ford 1-1, Gazelas 1-1, Brown 0-1, Osobor 0-1, T.Patterson 0-1), Sacramento St. 4-9 (Chappell 3-4, A.Patterson 1-4, Mawein 0-1). Fouled Out_Mawein. Rebounds_Montana St. 23 (Brown 7), Sacramento St. 28 (McRae 9). Assists_Montana St. 5 (Brown 2), Sacramento St. 14 (McRae, A.Patterson 3). Total Fouls_Montana St. 16, Sacramento St. 21. A_875 (1,012).

