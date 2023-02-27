Montana St. 79, E. Washington 74

Belo 7-8 2-3 16, Battle 6-15 3-3 16, Brown 7-9 1-1 18, Fuller 1-4 2-2 5, Patterson 0-2 0-0 0, Ford 2-8 6-7 12, Osobor 3-6 0-0 6, Gazelas 2-2 0-0 4, Lecholat 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-55 14-16 79.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling