N. Arizona 81, E. Washington 80

Mains 7-10 0-0 16, Towt 5-9 0-0 10, Cone 4-13 2-3 11, Fuller 7-16 1-2 16, Lloyd 3-5 0-1 8, McLaughlin 1-4 0-0 3, Fort 6-8 0-0 15, Wistrcill 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 33-67 5-8 81.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling