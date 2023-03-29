N.Y. Knicks 101, Miami 92

Butler 5-10 2-2 12, Love 2-8 0-0 5, Adebayo 4-10 1-2 9, Herro 6-16 2-2 16, Vincent 8-11 1-2 21, D.Robinson 4-7 0-0 12, Martin 2-5 1-2 6, Zeller 1-2 0-2 2, Strus 0-0 0-0 0, Oladipo 3-10 2-2 9. Totals 35-79 9-14 92.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling