N.Y. Knicks 112, L.A. Lakers 108

Barrett 12-27 5-6 30, Randle 11-24 8-11 33, Robinson 2-4 0-0 4, Grimes 2-4 0-0 5, Quickley 6-12 2-2 15, Toppin 4-6 0-0 9, Hartenstein 0-2 0-0 0, Hart 2-4 2-2 8, McBride 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 42-88 17-21 112.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling