N.Y. Knicks 115, Washington 109

Barrett 5-10 3-4 14, Randle 16-29 7-7 46, Robinson 5-6 0-0 10, Brunson 6-20 1-1 13, Grimes 2-4 0-0 5, Toppin 1-4 0-0 2, Hartenstein 2-2 0-0 4, Hart 2-6 1-2 5, Quickley 6-11 1-2 16. Totals 45-92 13-16 115.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling