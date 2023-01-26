N.Y. Knicks 120, Boston 117

Barrett 6-18 5-6 19, Randle 13-25 6-7 37, Sims 1-1 0-0 2, Brunson 12-25 3-4 29, Grimes 2-7 0-0 5, Toppin 2-4 0-0 5, Hartenstein 1-1 2-2 4, McBride 0-3 2-2 2, Quickley 7-12 1-2 17. Totals 44-96 19-23 120.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling