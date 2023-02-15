N.Y. Knicks 122, Atlanta 101

Barrett 6-16 5-7 17, Randle 9-19 4-5 25, Sims 1-2 0-0 2, Brunson 10-19 7-8 28, Grimes 2-7 0-0 6, Toppin 4-7 0-0 11, Hartenstein 3-6 0-0 6, Hart 5-9 0-0 13, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Quickley 5-11 2-2 14. Totals 45-96 18-22 122.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling